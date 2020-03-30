(Shenandoah) — The Shenandoah City Council recently approved the hiring of a new wastewater superintendent who will succeed the retiring Greg Scott.
“Replacing him is Tom Foutch,” Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman told KMA News last week. “He has been out at the wastewater plant for I believe the last nine years. He knows it in and out, and is the guy that Greg calls and trusts all the time whenever he is not around.”
Meeting via conference call last week, the city council unanimously approved the hiring and pay rate of Foutch, who will take over upon Scott’s retirement at the end of the month. Lyman says Foutch was highly thought of for the position.
“We are excited for Tom to be stepping up into that position,” Lyman said. “At some point here, we will be posting Tom’s replacement for his current job.”
The city council set Foutch’s salary at $55,000. However, Lyman says that number will increase to $57,000 annually once Foutch obtains DNR certification.
“The DNR has suspended all testing until the end of May,” Lyman told council members. “He was actually supposed to take the test the day we interviewed him, but they suspended all testing. He is all ready for the test, it’s just a matter of once he can do it.”
Lyman and the council wished Scott well in his retirement and thanked him for his 45 years of service to the city.
In other personnel-related business, the city council unanimously approved the hiring of Craig Connell as the new superintendent at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course. The council set Connell’s salary at $45,000 annually.