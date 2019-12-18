(Shenandoah) -- At least one nuisance property in Shenandoah is no longer a nuisance.
Shenandoah's City Council Tuesday night heard an update on two properties under renovation. Back in November, the council gave Paul Butler another month to make progress on rehabilitating a structure at 1201 West Lowell Avenue. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman told the council work on the property is essentially finished, and is no longer considered a nuisance.
(Josh) Gray and I discussed it briefly," said Lyman. "It looks like they complied, they secured the house, fixed the roof. I don't believe it presents a nuisance any longer."
Council members thanked Butler for eradicating the nuisance at that location. The council also unanimously approved a 90-day extension for Trent Tiemeyer for renovating 1119 West Valley--a property previously damaged in a fire. Lyman says a letter from Tiemeyer's attorney indicates he's still grappling with an insurance company over issues related to the structure.
"The tenant who was there at the time of the fire--the caretaker," he said, "it's a lot of finger-pointing back and forth. Mr. Tiemeyer is attempting to resolve this with his council. He's asking for an additional 90 days."
Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen was asked whether there's a statute of limitation for legal matters related to insurance.
"There are statute of limitations if you don't bring a claim on certain things," said Sorensen. "A lot of them are two-year statute of limitations, or five years. But, probably, what would trigger a settlement or lawsuit would be one of those statutes of limitations."
Tiemeyer must report back to the council at its March 10th meeting.
In other business Tuesday night, the council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city's cemetery ordinance, extending term limits to five years, and eliminating the cap on the number of terms a board member may serve. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment.