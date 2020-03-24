(Shenandoah) — The Shenandoah City Council had a busy night of public hearings and a long agenda regarding several upcoming projects in the community.
Meeting via conference call Tuesday evening, the city’s governing board held five hearings — which didn’t receive any oral or written comments from members of the public. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the first hearing dealt with tax increment financing that would cover two large projects. Under the measure, the council would issue up to $1.15 million in taxable urban renewal revenue capital loan notes.
“That’s going towards the railroad spur at Green Plains in order to help them and the wind turbine folks ensure that there is enough track down there to keep those jobs rolling around,” Lyman said. “It also includes the movie theater renovations, and then also the refinancing of an existing TIF note that we had out there. I believe that went towards a catch-all of things like the new stones on the Walk of Fame and then a little bit of this and a little bit of that. The interest rates are a little bit better and so we went ahead and refinanced there as well.”
Lyman says the next hearing dealt with issuing up to $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements near a proposed Community-Based Outpatient Clinic near Shenandoah Medical Center.
“That’s going towards infrastructure at the V-A CBOC that will be getting put in there next to the hospital,” Lyman said. “Then, we had $390,000 to go towards our blighted properties here in town. The mayor kept saying ‘demo.’ Some of them will definitely be demos, but hopefully we will get to some of the other ones and they will be rehabbed instead.”
A final hearing dealt with a development agreement between the city and Lavastida Development Group for the CBOC’s infrastructure. Once the public hearing section of the meeting ended, the council approved each measure unanimously to move things forward. Lyman says there are several more steps along the way for these projects.
“We still need to draw down the money,” Lyman said. “I would say the CBOC itself — because we approved a development agreement — we are that much further along with that one than some of these other ones. However, it doesn’t mean that we can’t get there just as quickly with these other ones. We have a couple of attachments to the development agreement, which we’re still hammering out the finer details of. We’re hoping sooner rather than later.”
In other business, the city council:
—Approved a task order with JEO Consulting for professional services related to a 2020 Highway 59 signal timing update in the amount of $30,500.
—Approved a transfer of remaining funds in an old Trust account to a new City Trust account.
—Approved Century Bank’s request to close a City Trust account and open a new City Trust account — due to the 2020 bank acquisition from First National Bank of Creston — and transfer a portion of funds into a new City Trust checking account.
—Set a public hearing on April 14th at 6 PM regarding the sale of city owned property at 510 Palm Avenue to David Taylor. The potential buyer must properly remove and dispose of any asbestos and complete a rehab within eight months.
—Approved an annual salary of $45,000 to Craig Connell, the new full-time superintendent at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course.
—Approved a salary of $55,000 to Tom Foutch, the new full-time Shenandoah Wastewater Superintendent. Foutch succeeds longtime city employee Greg Scott, who retires from the position on March 31st.