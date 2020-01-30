(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are expected to finalize the city's budget for next fiscal year next month.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 11th on the city's maximum property tax dollars and levy for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Cities and counties are required to hold such hearings as a result of action taken by the Iowa Legislature last session. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the new requirement forced city officials to begin budget discussions earlier than in previous years.
"We went through (the budget) with every department," said Lyman, "kind of looked at where we were at, with the midway mark of this fiscal year, kind of projected what are needs are, what our projections are coming in at. We tried to keep everything in line as best we could. We had to make a few trips here and there--nothing major that we would had to tackle. Do we have all the money we would like to have, to have all the things we want? No, we don't. But, we have to be smart about how we're spending money here."
Prior to the regular council meeting February 11th, the council will hold a workshop on next fiscal year's budget at 5 p.m. Lyman says there's no major changes or reductions in the fiscal '21 budget.
"Things weren't taken not necessarily," he said. "We just lowered some amounts a little bit, like some building maintenance here and there. I think that we were looking at replacing one of the HVAC units here at City Hall, and we nixed that because we were getting a little tight. Just a couple things here and there to tighten it up a little bit, so that we can come out balanced."
In other business, the council approved a recommendation from the city's Revolving Loan Fund Committee for a $25,000 loan to Cory Gordon, the new owner of Shenandoah Floral. Lyman says the loan includes a 4.25% interest rate with a seven-year repayment term.