(Shenandoah) -- Problems have been detected in a portion of Shenandoah's new water treatment plant.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the contract of McGill Restoration totaling $114,112 for tank blasting and coating on the plant's west SCU. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council corrosion was discovered in an inspection of one of the tanks in November of last year.
"There are two tanks in the plant, and they're the main tanks for our treatment processes," said Martin. "Inside the tank, there's a large metal cone, and there's other metal work, some scrapers down there--and they're all mild steel. We noticed there was some corrosion going on. So, when the boys went to blast it with a pressure washer, we were seeing a metal loss."
Martin says he verified the corrosion in a later inspection.
"There's just some spots where the coating is bad," he said. "When it sits in that water, the metal is almost mush in spots. It's not just surface rust, but when it gets blasted with that pressure water, it loses metal--the metal's lost."
Martin added the equipment's warranty expired in April. Plans call for McGill crews to repair at least one of the tanks sometime this coming winter.
"They'll come in, and they will seal off the area," said Martin, "sandblast all the mild steel, and fix anything that's rusted away, and straighten out any edges that are lost .Then, they'll put a five-year warranty coating back on, and then clean up any mess afterwards. So, I think that's needed. The longer we wait, the more damage that's going to be done to the metal work down there."
Martin says the city receives a 30% discount on the restoration costs if performed between December and February. Shenandoah City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says the problem will be discussed in litigation associated with the plant's construction.