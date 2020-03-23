(Shenandoah) -- Even during uncertain times, the business of Shenandoah city government goes on.
Shenandoah's City Council meeting takes place Tuesday evening at 6 via conference call. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the electronic meeting was set in order to meet Iowa Code requirements for public meetings, despite coronavirus-based restrictions against holding social gatherings of 10 people or more.
"In order to comply with that," said Lyman, "and in order to alleviate some of the concerns that we all have, and the recommendations we keep getting to enact social distancing, and limit our exposure, we went ahead and work with our I-T provider to find a solution that allowed us to follow the letter of the law, and the spirit of the law, while still conducting business."
Conference call meeting participants should call 408-418-9388, and enter the access code 626196939, then press pound. Lyman also has some instructions for participants, such as muting your phone, for example.
"The only thing we're asking is that folks who are not actively participating in the conference," he said, "make sure that they put their phones on mute so that we can continue to conduct business. We will provide instructions for the public hearing portions of the meeting--we'll tell everyone to unmute, and kind of take turns. We'll have to work at identifying ourselves when we speak, so that everyone knows who's saying what, and that we're accurately tracking that information."
Still scheduled on the agenda are a long list of public hearings. Two of the hearings deal with using tax increment financing--or TIF--for two large projects in the community. One is for renovations to Shenandoah's Legacy 3 Theater. The other entails construction of a railroad spur line and wind turbine projects connected to Green Plains and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
Additionally, the council will hold a public hearing on issuing up $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements near a proposed Community-Based Outpatient Clinic near Shenandoah Medical Center. Another public hearing will deal with a development agreement between the city and Lavastida Development Group for construction of the CBOC. Finally, a public hearing is scheduled on issuing up to $390,000 in general obligation capital loan notes to assist with blighted property clean-up. Also on the agenda: the hiring of new golf course and wastewater treatment plant superintendents.