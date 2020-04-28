(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials now have regulations in place to determine recipients for a newly-created relief fund.
At its regular meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the Shenandoah Disaster Relief Fund’s policy and procedures. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the move requires the relief fund to follow the same operation procedures as its umbrella organization, the Greater Shenandoah Foundation.
“It (the relief fund) is considered a 501-C-3 itself,” said Lyman. “So, we’ve taken in funds that would go to disaster relief in varying degrees and measures. So, we have to follow the Greater Shenandoah Foundation’s process for their distribution of funds. They do it in a way where it’s a reimbursement. So, the Shenandoah Disaster Relief Fund, through the city, will issue whatever funds they do, and then turn around and ask for a reimbursement from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, because they control that fund.”
Both residents and businesses impacted by disasters can apply for assistance through the relief fund.
“Any individual, nonprofit or service organization, or business residing in Shenandoah, or the immediate Shenandoah area, are eligible applicants,” said Lyman. “I look at this, because we have limited funds, this is kind of the last dollar type of fund, where they’ve gone to every avenue that they had available to them, but they still need this just to get over the hump, and done with.”
Lyman later told KMA News the fund is open-ended as to the type of disasters covered under the fund.
“I was looking at this at more of a local scale,” he said. “If there’s a fire, or if Shenandoah the city, itself, doesn’t have a lot of flood exposure, but there are a couple of houses near some water that does rise pretty quickly from time to time. Or, you could run into a scenario where a tornado touches down, and impacts one or two houses, but it doesn’t do enough damage to necessitate a countywide or citywide emergency or disaster declaration.”
Lyman says the fund could assist individuals or entities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. An application will be placed on the city’s website.
The policy also establishes a relief fund review committee consisting of the city administrator, the city clerk/treasurer, the police chief or representative, the fire chief or representative, a city council member, a business representative and a service/nonprofit organization representative. Council members appointed three review fund committee members: Toni Graham as city council representative, Brian Steinkuehler as Shenandoah business representative and Rusty Hunter as service/nonprofit organization representative.
In other business Tuesday night, the council approved an extension of the COVID-19 measures previously taken by the city for an indefinite period. The council also…
---adopted a revenue purpose statement regarding use of revenues from SWIFT Fiber Optic cable, telephone and internet fees pursuant to provisions in the Iowa Code.
---set a public hearing for May 12th at 6 p.m. to an amendment to city ordinances to include a SWITF service franchise fee.
---approved provisions regarding the issuing of capital loan notes, and providing a method of payment of notes associated with the Green Plains railway and Legacy 3 Theater renovation projects.
---approved actions associated with the execution of the agreement for the Veterans Administration’s new Community Based Outpatient Clinic’s infrastructure.
---approved the solicitation of bids for painting and grouting projects at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
---appointed council members Jon Eric Brantner and Kim Swank to the Shenandoah Community Forum Committee.
---approved the request of the Shenandoah Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter for two designated handicapped parking spaces in front of the main building.
---set public hearings for the sale of city-owned properties located on West Clarinda Avenue and South Center Street to Michael Churchill for May 12th at 6 p.m.
---set a similar public hearing for that same date for the sale of city owned property at 201 East Valley to J.P. Fowler for $600.
---approved the rates or salaries for part-time cemetery mower Jason Falk for $11.50 per hour, and full-time wastewater operator Tyler McCoy for $20 per hour.