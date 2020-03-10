(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah City Council set several public hearings related to various project for its next meeting in two weeks.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the council set five public hearings for its next meeting on March 24th at 6 p.m. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says two of the public hearings will deal with tax increment financing, which will cover two large projects in the community.
"Tax increment financing is property tax that -- within our city -- certain industry-generators can have their property taxes go towards that funding," said Lyman. "Your average resident of the community pays $0 of TIF, it's just that that property tax that the business or industry pays, we use a portion of that -- up to a certain amount -- to go towards these public-assisted or funded projects."
Property values within a designated TIF area are frozen and those taxes are used in the general tax base, while taxes levied against increased values in the area are used to finance improvements in that designated area.
"It's a way to finance needed improvements that has been around for 20-plus years," said Lyman. "A lot of times, folks in recent years have seen tax abatement coming from the city. That's a great tool as well. But this allows for upfront money, if you need money upfront it has to be TIF or a bond. If you want to save money on the back-end, you can do a tax abatement. In this case, these projects all needed that money upfront."
Utilizing TIF, the council will issue up to $1.15 million in taxable urban renewal revenue capital loan notes.
"This will be the TIF that will go towards our theater renovations, repairs and improvements," said Lyman. "It will also cover the railroad spur line for Green Plains and BNSF with the wind turbine projects. We're also refinancing an old TIF that we have, hopefully getting a better interest rate with interest rates being as low as they are right now."
Additionally, the council will hold a public hearing on issuing up $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements near a proposed Community-Based Outpatient Clinic near Shenandoah Medical Center. Another public hearing will deal with a development agreement between the city and Lavastida Development Group for construction of the CBOC. Finally, a public hearing is scheduled on issuing up to $390,000 in general obligation capital loan notes to assist with blighted property clean-up. In other business, the council set City Wide clean-up for May 7th, 8th and 9th and approve the retirement of Greg Scott, effective March 31st.