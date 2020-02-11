(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's fiscal 2021 budget is the focus of a workshop prior to the regular city council meeting tonight.
Shenandoah's City Council holds the workshop at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman and City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray have been working with department heads for the past two months to round out the budget numbers for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1st. In a previous interview with KMA News, Lyman says no major changes or reductions are included in the fiscal '21 budget.
"Things weren't taken out necessarily," he said. "We just lowered some amounts a little bit, like some building maintenance here and there. I think that we were looking at replacing one of the HVAC units here at City Hall, and we nixed that because we were getting a little tight. Just a couple things here and there to tighten it up a little bit, so that we can come out balanced."
Following the workshop, council members hold a public hearing on the city's maximum tax dollars and maximum levy during their regular meeting at 6. The council is also expected to set a public hearing on next fiscal year's budget for February 25th at 6 p.m., as well as hearings for that same date for the sale of city-owned property located at 1204 West Lowell Avenue to Brian Palmer for $500, and entering into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club-War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop. Also on the agenda: a public hearing on plans, specifications, and bids for proposed projects at Shenandoah Regional Airport--including construction of a six-unit hangar, and T-hangar taxi lanes, and the reappointments of Leon McEnaney and Charles Hall to the city's cemetery board.