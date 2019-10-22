(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah’s City Council has given its approval to begin the process of bonding for a couple of projects in the city.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a proposal to purchase approximately $500,000 of general obligation capital loan notes and to select Ahlers Law Firm to assist with the application. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the council’s approval starts the process of bonding for the city to cover the costs associated with two major projects. Lyman says the first project involves work at the movie theater.
"The city owns the Main Street theater and we have some specific repair needs there," said Lyman. "We have a roof that we can't get to stop leaking and some interior damage with that and facade damage. We need to upgrade and rework our HVAC system there. We're also looking at upgrading the seating inside, maybe going to those recliner-style chairs; a nice modern style."
Councilman Aaron Green says the city must remain proactive when it comes to maintenance and upkeep at the facility.
"There's residents that question where some of this money is going and some of the projects that you mentioned, like the movie theater," said Green. "It's always important to keep that vision down the road. We need some of these places, and they need to be kept up."
Lyman estimates the work to the theater will cost around $200,000, leaving the rest of the bond to help tackle an ongoing battle in the city.
"The additional $300,000 was just an educated guess or somewhere to start," said Lyman. "It would go towards our abandoned homes program that we have, where we have demoed houses that the city has acquired that have been abandoned and weren't eligible or able to be rehabbed."
In addition to using funds for demolition, Lyman says city officials are hoping some of the money will be used to rehab properties.
"We all kind of believe that it's in the city's best interest to keep the housing stock available," said Lyman. "It could be that a house just needs a couple thousand dollars worth of work -- a new water heater, a new roof or something like that. We have a lot more details to work out on that, but to the extent that we don't have to tear down homes and we can make a nice livable spot for someone to occupy, own or to rent to somebody, it's in the city's interest to do that and keep them on the tax rolls. Otherwise, we would have to mow it every other week."
Lyman says the council will hold a public hearing on the bonds at a future meeting once more details are known. In other business, the council approved a payment of nearly $464,000 to Denco Highway Construction Corporation for work on the airport airfield pavement rehabilitation project. Once paid, the city will recoup 90 percent of the money from an FAA matching grant.
The council also approved an amendment to rezone a property at 2041 A Avenue from residential to residential office to allow for construction of a Community Based Outpatient Clinic by the VA. The council then waived the second and third readings and adopted the amendment.