(Farragut) — Shenandoah school officials were at the Farragut Leisure Hall Monday evening communicating information about the district’s $14.7 million bond issue that will be on the November 5th general election ballot.
The main presenter was Tim Seibert, president of Carl A. Nelson and Company, the firm that is leading the project’s planning and development. Seibert initially outlined some of the priorities of the project to the people in attendance.
“One of the things we were tasked with was really help focus what the priorities of the board for the project were, and how much money there was to spend and make sure every dollar spent is to meet those objectives,” Seibert said. “That way there is no wasted funds or extravagant building here. This is going to be cost effective to meet the goals that were set out.”
If approved by a 60 percent supermajority on November 5th, the bond issue would cover renovations at Shenandoah High School, including a Career Technical Education, or CTE expansion, a new gym/fitness center and repurposing of the high school’s classrooms for STEM-based programming. Seibert noted the proposed CTE expansion would provide massive educational upgrades.
“By building the new CTE wing, it relieves where the CTE shops are right now,” he said. “So, the shops would be built new. The space where the shops were previously would then be converted into science rooms, and part of it into an at-risk classroom.”
Seibert said the CTE addition would be approximately 13,000 square feet in size. One of the residents then asked for clarification on just how big the new CTE facility would be, which was answered by Vanessa Schutte, an architect for the DLR Group.
“The intent is that the automotive and the welding will actually be one space,” Schutte said. “If one program grows larger than the other, it has the flexibility to go back and forth. If you have automotive really ramping up, you could have up to six cars being worked on at once.”
Another person in attendance asked whether the proposed fitness center would be open to the public. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said preliminary plans included 24/7 public access to the new facility, however, that proposal changed and was cut as the process went along.
“As we looked at the increased cost for security, to maintain the facility, and ongoing repairs, we stepped back from that 24/7 access,” Nelson said. “We had to make some decisions on whether it would add enough value to keep that, or should we put those funds someplace else. That part of the project was cut and we put it toward the CTE center instead.”
Seibert was then asked to give expected timelines for the project if approved by voters.
“The detailed design of the CTE and gym area, and all of the repurposing area, will not start until we know the outcome of the bond vote,” he said. “We don’t want to throw money at design without a plan to fund construction. It’s just throwing money away. If it’s decided to move forward with the additions, at that point the design will move forward. The construction work would start at the beginning of next summer.”
As the meeting came to a close, Nelson told those in attendance that if anyone has any questions or concerns regarding the $14.7 million bond issue, contact the school district at 712-246-1581.