(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects face drug charges following separate arrests in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Donald Pearce of Willow Springs, Missouri was arrested late Tuesday evening for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 600 block of Fremont Avenue at around 10 p.m. Officers approaching the vehicle alleged they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Pearce was released after receiving a court date.
Police also arrested 37-year-old Karly Jean Glidden of Shenandoah early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers made contact with the suspect while she was talking in the middle of the road in the 500 block of West Lowell Avenue at around 2 a.m. Glidden was taken to the Page County Jail, where she's being held on $1,300 bond.