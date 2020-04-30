(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center will remain closed to the public indefinitely.
At its regular meeting Wednesday, the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board decided not to reopen the facility, despite Governor Reynolds' recent proclamation allowing recreational facilities to resume operations on Friday. Under Reynolds' public health measure, recreation center must meet certain social distancing standards because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, such as allowing only 50% capacity, and maintaining a six-foot space between exercising machines. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the board made its decision after reviewing the governor's guidelines.
"Taking a look at the guidelines and stipulations that Governor Reynolds has put forward," said Tiemeyer, "things like basically monitoring people coming in and out, the extra disinfection on everything really isn't a problem. Then, also taking a look at having to space all equipment and all people at least six feet apart, the board and I have decided that we will remain closed for the time being."
Count Tiemeyer among those disappointed the center will remain closed.
"It stinks," he said. "It does, and everybody is wanting to get back to some normalcy here. But, you know, if we can't meet those guidelines, there's nothing that we can do at this moment. So, we just have to slow play it, and continue to watch and see what's going to happen. Hopefully, before too long, we're be able to open back up."
Tiemeyer says attempting to meet the restrictions for recreational facilities would have been difficult.
"Of course, we're a 24-7 fitness center, so we would have to have set hours," said Tiemeyer. "We would then have to hire somebody to sit in there in the length of time that we are open, obviously. You know, we've thrown the idea around of me or one of my workers sitting in there. You know, we're trying to keep up with everything else, as well. So, adding extra hours to our plate isn't exactly the greatest idea, either."
He adds separating the center's equipment to meet the six-foot rule would be difficult, considering the facility's lack of space. While saying the center is operating in the black, he says not having two months of revenues from members will have an impact.
"Is it a big hit? Sure, it stinks," he said. "Maybe we don't get a couple pieces of new equipment this year. But, luckily for us, we have the building paid off. Really, the only thing we're paying off at the moment is just the light bill, and the electric bill. That's just to keep things at a certain temperature right now while everything's closed."
Tiemeyer adds the fate of the city's summer programming and Wilson Aquatic Center season is in limbo, as well.