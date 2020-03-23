(Shenandoah) -- Like everything else, operations at Shenandoah's Community Food Pantry have been changed due to the continuing COVID-19 spread.
The pantry is located at 1209 5th Avenue in Shenandoah. Jeannine Liljedahl is the food pantry's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Monday morning, Liljedahl says the biggest change involves how items are provided to the pantry's clients.
"Right now, we are bagging groceries for our clients," said Liljedahl, "instead of having them go through and pick out food. We're trying to keep not only our volunteers, but our clients safe. So, they just can step inside the pantry one at a time. We have everything bagged and ready to go. It only takes about five minutes. It's definitely faster for our clients."
Another change involves client referrals for the pantry.
"Usually, a client needs a referral sheet to come," she said. "But right now, we're just doing our own referrals at the pantry. So, all they would need to do is just come, and we'll serve them as fast as we can."
As usual, Liljedahl says the pantry is in need of donations of certain items.
"Cereal, soda crackers, Hamburger, Tuna and Chicken Helpers, corn and green beans, and pork and beans, chicken noodle soup, spaghetti noodles and spaghetti sauce, pudding, peanut butter, ramen noodles, peaches, macaroni and cheese," said Liljedahl. "Like everyone else, we're looking for donations of toilet paper for our clients."
Liljedahl says there's also a big need for paper bag donations.
"Normally, we're looking for plastic bags," she said, "but, during the time, we're looking for grocery paper bags. That is because we're bagging ahead of time, so that works the best for us."
Monetary donations are also needed, as well. Checks can be sent to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, P-O Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601, or can be dropped off along with donated food and supplies Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday between 1-to-3 p.m. The pantry is open to clients Tuesdays and Fridays between 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Call 712-246-2093 for more information.