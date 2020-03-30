(Shenandoah) -- Continuing coronavirus concerns have forced the temporary closing of Shenandoah's Community Food Pantry.
Food Pantry Director Jeannine Liljedahl tells KMA News the pantry is closed for at least two weeks. While saying it was difficult, Liljedahl says the decision was made out of safety concerns.
"The biggest factor for that was just the protection of our clients, and our many volunteers," said Liljedahl, "and the order of the safe distancing. We just felt it was time, but it was a terribly hard decision for us."
Despite safety precautions--such as having volunteers wear gloves--Liljedahl says the number of volunteers has dropped in recent weeks.
"For the last week, we're having more and more volunteers letting me know that they just don't feel that they can come in and volunteer," she said. "That is entirely understandable. We're an entirely volunteer organization. When that starts to happen, you really have to look at what you have to do."
Even with COVID-19 concerns, Liljedahl says the number of clients served has not increased over the past week.
"We were hoping on Friday of this past week," said Liljedahl, "and we served 22 clients. That's 22 households. So, you can have one in your household, or you could have 10 in your household. But, 22 clients. I believe the Tuesday of that same week, we had 26 clients, then the Friday before that, we had 20 clients--so not just entirely unbelievably (high) numbers of people."
Still, she says the temporary closing will impact individuals who depend upon the pantry's assistance.
"You know, I just don't know what it's going to be, but it will be hard on our clients--we realize that," she said.
Liljedahl adds the pantry will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Anyone with questions should contact the food pantry at 712-246-2093.