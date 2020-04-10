(Shenandoah) -- While it's still closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shenandoah's Community Food Pantry is still attempting to serve those in need.
Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic forced the pantry's closure late last month. In a recent interview with KMA News, Food Pantry Director Jeannine Liljedahl says the decision was made out of safety concerns.
"The biggest factor for that was just the protection of our clients, and our many volunteers," said Liljedahl, "and the order of the safe distancing. We just felt it was time, but it was a terribly hard decision for us."
Though the pantry is still not open during their usual Tuesday and Friday hours, Liljedahl says anyone in need of food should call 712-246-2093, and leave a message. A food pantry volunteer checks messages daily--and calls will be returned.