(Shenandoah) -- Customers of Shenandoah's Hy-Vee store will notice a few changes over the next several months.
Renovation work is expected to begin next week at the store, located in the Orchard Corners Shopping Center on Highway 59. Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store Manager Devon Hartman tells KMA News multiple departments will be upgraded inside the store to provide better service.
"It's time to go a good refresh throughout the whole store," said Hartman. "So, you know we're doing a lot of changes that, you know, will be able to make us competitive, and bring more deals to the customers, so that we can be competitive, and really invest in Shenandoah in the long term."
Hartman says the renovations include the store's dining area.
"We're going to do a renovation and update in our kitchen department," he said. "So, that will add some diner seating, and redo that area there to make it kind of a fast, casual dining concept that we've done in some other locations. Then, we'll get new fixtures throughout our produce and bakery department. We'll add some more kind of convenience grab-and-go quick meal solutions at the front of the store, and some self checkouts--another option for convenience for people who want to be out quick through the self checkout line."
Areas for special deals will also be added.
"A bunch of deals you can get for a dollar in aisle 1," said Hartman. "Then, we'll be working over at wine and spirits--that'll actually be incorporated into the main store. We'll still have the main selection that we have now. But, that will all be brought into the main store."
Hartman says the store hopes to minimize the inconvenience to its customers and employees.
"We've got a lot of bodies to make sure we're going to make this as seamless as possible," he said. "So, we'll move everything we need to move, and have it sit there, and then we'll work one end of the store to the other. So, we're doing it in three phases. We shouldn't be doing it a lot, or frequently. We're just going to try to do it first phase, second phase, third phase. I really expect it to be a seamless experience for people."
Plans call for renovations to be completed in late April.