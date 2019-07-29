(Shenandoah) -- Friday marks the end of an era in the Shenandoah business sector.
Customers of George Jay Drug recently learned that the pharmacy portion of the business would close after more than a century in the community. A letter to Jay Drug customers stated that changes in the health care system have affected a great many businesses, including pharmacies. The letter states, quote, "that along with other factors has made a significant impact on our business." After Friday, prescriptions from Jay Drug will be filled at Shenandoah's Hy-Vee. Store manager Devon Hartman spoke about the transition in an interview with KMA News Monday morning.
"We'll be taking those over August 2nd--that's a Friday," said Hartman. "That will be the last day you can get those prescriptions filled at Jay Drug. Then, we'll be taking those prescriptions over. So, we're excited to provide great service to all those pharmacy customers."
Hartman assures Jay Drug customers that services will not be interrupted.
"Jay Drug may have been the only place that you got prescriptions filled," he said. "So, we want to make sure everybody knows that we won't miss a beat on service. So, if you're getting your prescription filled there (at Jay Drug), everything's going to transfer over to the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. So, you won't miss a beat. You won't have to do anything."
Despite closing the pharmacy, George Jay Drug will still be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for gifts, cards, over-the-counter medications and durable medical equipment. The famous soda fountain will stay open, as well.