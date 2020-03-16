(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Public Library is among the public entities closing down due to coronavirus concerns.
Meeting Monday afternoon, the library’s board of trustees decided to close the library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and reopen April 13th. That means all library programs are canceled or postponed, and the library’s meeting rooms will be unavailable for use during this time. During the closure, patrons are asked to utilize the library’s curbside to-go service. To participate, people can reserve items or call ahead. Once they are notified that their items are ready for pickup, they will need to come to the library’s Elm Street entrance, and call the library when they arrive. Items may be returned to the library’s drop box off the alley, and all materials’ due date will be extended to April 13th or the date it reopens.
Library officials plan to operate the curbside service until a COVID-19 case is confirmed in Page County—at which time, all services to the public will be suspended until it reopens.
In addition, the library has turned on its wifi services 24/7 during the time it’s closed in an effort accommodate all students who need to complete classes, but do not have reliable internet services at home.
Library staff will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as long as they’re able to.