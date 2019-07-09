(Clarinda) -- Additional charges have been filed against a Red Oak man accused in a Shenandoah homicide.
Iowa Courts Online indicates a 1st degree kidnapping charge were filed July 3rd against Toby Lee McCunn. The 34-year-old McCunn already faces 1st degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan in the early-morning hours of April 22nd. The kidnapping charge comes as a hearing on a Stand Your Ground defense motion is set for Wednesday morning at 9:30 at Page County District Court in Clarinda.
McCunn pleaded not guilty to the murder charge back in May. Trial date is set for August 5th, with a pre-trial conference slated for July 22nd.