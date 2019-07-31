(Clarinda) -- A Red Oak man accused of murder in Shenandoah has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping in another case.
According to court records, 34-year-old Toby Lee McCunn was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree kidnapping in Page County District Court. McCunn's attorney filed a plea of not guilty in the case. A trial is scheduled for October 8th, with a pre-trial conference slated for September 23rd.
McCunn faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan on April 22nd. A trial in that case is currently scheduled for August 5th at 9:30 a.m. The kidnapping charge was leveled against McCunn in early July. He remains in custody in the Page County Jail.