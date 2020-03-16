(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Department is in a wait-and-see mode as a result of the coronavirus' spread.
A long list of youth activities is scheduled to begin in early April. But, those activities are in question as a result of the Centers For Disease Control's recommendations discouraging public gathers of 50 people or more. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says he expects a decision on the fate of spring events will be made later this week.
"Thankfully, we've had about a month break from any actual recreational activity--other than the Gennis tournament we had two weeks ago," said Tiemeyer. "We, as a park board, are going to have an emergency meeting sometime this week. Of course, we'll announce all of that, and kind of take a look at what's the best way to approach this as far as spring soccer, spring track and the fitness center."
Tiemeyer says other park and recreation departments across the country are faced with the same decision.
"You know, with a lot of park and rec agencies, recreational agencies across the United States, we're starting to see a lot of them are shutting down just to err on the side of caution, and stay away from those large group gatherings," he said.
Tiemeyer says having to shut down youth soccer, in particular, would be devastating.
"Soccer's one of our biggest events," said Tiemeyer. "Last year, I think we had 220-230 different participants. It is sad, but we've got to do what we've got to do to protect the livelihood of others."
As a sports enthusiast, Tiemeyer feels particularly sad for the college athletes--especially those seniors whose final years of competition were cut short by the COVID-19 threat.
"It's sad to think of all of the seniors," he said. "I know they're granting an extra year of eligibility for these seniors in NCAA sports. But, how many of them can still come back, instead of going out in the world, and getting a job, and moving on their lives. It's really sad to see, and my heart goes out to all those athletes who were just told, 'hey, your senior season is over.'"
You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.