(Shenandoah) -- Efforts are underway to replenish the tree populations in Shenandoah's city parks.
Shenandoah's Parks and Recreation Department, along with the city's tree board, are seeking groups and citizens interested in planting new trees in the parks. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Parks and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer says it's important to replace the trees destroyed by severe storms over the past few years.
"Since I've been here, they've mainly been focused in getting a lot of these older trees, dead trees, problem trees out just for safety reasons," said Tiemeyer. "What we haven't been doing a very good job of is replacing those trees. I kind of talked a little bit to the tree board last year, and talked to the park board this past year, and really thought, hey, let's do some sort of big planning. So, this year, we set a goal of 50 trees, and already started on the way."
Tree replacement efforts began when Tiemeyer called out certain groups on the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Facebook page, challenging them to participate. Shenandoah's Rotary Club was the first to answer the call.
"They were looking for a service project for the month of August," he said. "I said, 'all right, well, we've got 13 trees ready to go, and pick a night.' They came out. we met at McComb Park, and they brought, I don't know, 15 people and their families. It took about 45 minutes to plant 13 trees. We had a lot of fun doing it."
Tiemeyer hopes other organizations will step to the plate.
"You know, it doesn't cost your organization anything," said Tiemeyer. "Us and the tree board will purchase the trees from Earl May. All it costs is effort. I've had a couple reach out Now all we're waiting for is for Earl May to come up with a couple extra trees. Once they're ready, we're ready."
Any group or individual interested in participating in the tree replacement efforts should call Chad Tiemeyer at 712-246-3409 or Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411.