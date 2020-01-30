(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police are warning local businesses and patrols to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.
The department says a subject attempted to use a counterfeit five dollar bill at a local business. The bill has a cut line across the top and authorities say you can see through the bill more than normal when holding it to the light. The watermark on the fake bill is lighter in color than normal and there is no band running from top to bottom on the bill.
The police department urges local businesses and the public to immediately contact authorities if someone attempts to pass any money that appears suspicious.