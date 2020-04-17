(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah company is doing its part to keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, Shenandoah's Pella Corporation plant began producing face shields in its 3-D printing facilities. Similar activities are taking place at plants in Pella and Sioux Center. John Finn is Pella's Shenandoah plant manager. Finn tells KMA News his operation responded to the call from corporate officials to manufacture the laser-cut face shields.
"They were trying to help out the medical community there in central Iowa meet the demand for the coronavirus," said Finn, "that had been brought on by the coronavirus that had been hurting traditional supply chains that supply PPE for the medical community. So, they asked if we had the ability on some of our 3-D printers here in the plant to supplement their operation over there, to meet an order that they had for local hospitals. The conversation quickly went from, 'how can we help out Pella, Iowa and central Iowa,' to 'what can we be doing more to help out our local communities here with PPE shortages, specifically relative to face shields?.'"
Close to a thousand shields have been produced at Shenandoah's plant thus far. Of that total, Finn says 800 have been distributed.
"We had, I think, 300 go to Shenandoah, already," he said, "a hundred go to Windsor Manor. Then, we are giving out the rest to Page County and Fremont County emergency services. Our plan would be to get orders of a thousand per county, just to try to help supplement PPE until traditional supply lines could be restored."
Finn says his company is pleased to provide much-needed protection for front-line medical professionals and other personnel.
"People here at the plant were very excited about it," said Finn. "Jedd Falk, one of our design engineers here at the plant, really spearheaded the whole thing. All I had to do was say yes, and then the great people that work here at the Shenandoah operations were set in motion. We've been moving ever since, and we'll continue until the demand goes away--hopefully soon."
In a press release, Pella officials state that the 3-D printers used by the company's plant to manufacture the shields normally provide tailor made hardware to Pella's manufacturing plants across the country. By following the design of a Swedish manufacturer, Pella Corporation is using 3-D printers to produce one face shield every 20 minutes. The laminate used for the shields has been donated by Ricoh, one of the company's supply partners.