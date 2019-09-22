(Shenandoah) – Two special young ladies will represent Shenandoah in numerous community events in the next year.
Thirty-one contestants participated in the Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium Sunday afternoon. Lauren Haynie was crowned Miss Shenandoah for 2019. A Shenandoah High School senior, Haynie is no stranger to the pageant. A former Little Miss Congeniality, she’s competed in the past three contests. Haynie tells KMA News she wanted to try for the crown one more time.
“I tried so many times, and I didn’t get it,” said Haynie. “But, I realized, hey, I do it for fun. It’s a great way to represent my community. I’m so thankful that I got it.”
Haynie says she also wanted to be a role model to younger girls.
“There are a lot of kids that don’t have anyone to look up,” she said. “So, I can be that person that they can look up to, and have them know that there is someone there for them, and someone they can look up to.”
Hayne also received Miss Congeniality honors. Taylor Courtier was named first runner up. Other Miss Shenandoah contestants were Natalie Gutschenriter, Ciara Schierkolk and Kayla Shelton.
Eight-year-old Mahi Chavdhari was selected from among 26 contestants as Little Miss Shenandoah for 2019. A 2nd grader at Shenandoah Elementary School, Chavdhari says she, too, wanted to give the pageant another try after competing in it last year.
“I have never won it before,” said Chavdhari. “I tried it when I was 1st grade. I think I didn’t win. But, I’m so happy that I won this time, because if I wouldn’t have won, I would have been very sad.”
Annabell Trowbridge was named first runner up, while Khloe Crowley received second runner up honors. Marlowe Martin was named Little Miss Congeniality.
Also competing in the Little Miss Shenandoah Pageant: Maddison Alexander, Ella Bahr, Olivia Bahr, Madison Baldwin, Madelyn Bancroft, Ryleigh Branson, Jennifer Brown, Destiny Buttry, Miley Carlson, Sha’Nelle Cotter, and Stella Fits.
Other contestants: Ali Fuxa, Lyrica Hale, Gretchen Jones, Genevieve Kozal, Kinzlee Potratz, McKenna Priest, Joslyn Mather, Zoey Roberts, Natalie Thompson, Jayden Thompson and Rylie Wooten.
For being named Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah, respectively, Haynie and Chavdhari each receive $100 in chamber bucks.