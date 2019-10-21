(Shenandoah) -- At least three of the four Shenandoah school board candidates support a bond issue for improvements to the high school.
During Monday night's forum aired live on KMA AM 960, the candidates were asked whether they support the $14.7 million bond issue up for a vote November 5th. Steven Martin--who graduated from the high school in 2018--says the expansions and renovations covered under the bond issue are necessary.
"The school needs improvement," said Martin. "And, if the improvements need to be greater, then I think they need to happen. Also, with the bond issue, there's a STEM program and a trades program. Those are big things going on in schools, and trades are a big thing in college."
Dr. Timothy Smith, a write-in candidate recently appointed by the board to fill Kip Anderson's vacated position, says he wholeheartedly supports the referendum after researching it.
"The more I investigated it, the more I heard from parents, the more I was just informed," said Smith. "I realized that this is something the community really needs. In addition to the space to allow our kids to participate in activities, the STEM center, the CTE center--this is the future for our kids. If you're not going to college, you need to graduate with skills from day one in order to be employable."
Likewise, Darrin Bouray says he's 100% behind the bond issue, including plans for the Career Technical Engineering expansion, and the proposed gym/fitness center.
"As an out-of-towner that moved to Shenandoah," said Bouray, "when I came to town and took my job, the first thing--which at that point, I did not have a child--but if I was going to leave at this point and go anywhere, one of the first things I would ever look at is the school, and what setup they have. I think that would put Shenandoah in a great position to get ahead of the game."
Saying it's a private issue, former Shenandoah School Superintendent Jeff Hiser declined to answer the question. Hiser says it's up to the voters to decide the bond issue's fate--not the school board candidates.
"At this point, though, it's up to the citizens of Shenandoah to decide whether this bond issue passes, or not," said Hiser. "All these candidates can say whatever they'd like. But whoever is elected will inherit either the passing of the bond issue, or working with Dr. Nelson in taking the next step in making the updates that's needed--and we all know that."
Later in the forum, the candidates were asked to assess the condition of the district's facilities. Martin believes the high school is in good condition, considering it was built in the mid-1960's.
"As you age, there's changes that need to be made," said Martin. "But, ultimately, the facility has been in great shape. The teachers take care of it. The school board's done an excellent job in trying to make it better. So, I would say it's in pretty good condition. If there's anything that needs to be improved, I think it's just adding on, and just giving the kids what they think is best."
While saying the district's K-8 Building constructed in 2002 is in good condition, Smith says the high school is a different story.
"There's a lot of changes that need to be done just to keep the school open," said Smith, "especially behind the scenes with the infrastructure, and the HVAC. There's a reason why we're talking about spending $20 million--not just to add on, but to keep this school open. Again, the high school, it's more than 50 years old now. It's showing its age."
Bouray says Shenandoah is behind other area districts when it comes to facilities. But, he says a plan is in place to catch up.
"I think the community, and I guess the school system, have done a lot to be proactive in getting those changes done," said Bouray. "They've got a good plan set up. I support all of those changes as they go forward."
Hiser says the district has been aggressive in addressing other facilities needs in the past.
"The high school did have some renovations and stuff done several years ago," said Hiser. "But, that doesn't mean that that's all that's needed, just when you're talking about the old boiler systems, and different places--those things you've got to update. So, sure, there are things that we need to update, no doubt. And, I think our district has done a good job of being proactive before they just completely break down."
Monday night's candidates' forum was part of KMA News' continuing coverage of Super Vote I. KMA will also air a special program Wednesday morning at 9:35 covering the bond issue referendum, featuring comments from Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson, and Jesse Van Essen, a member of the Invest To Grow Success Committee, which is spearheading the campaign to pass the bond issue.
