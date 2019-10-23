(Shenandoah) -- All four candidates running for two spots on Shenandoah's School Board support reaching out to one other district in particular when it comes to potential sharing partners.
During a forum aired live on KMA 960 Monday night, the four candidates were asked their opinion on sharing between school districts and what partners they think Shenandoah should reach out to as a potential sharing partner. Dr. Timothy Smith -- who is running as a write-in candidate after being appointed to fill Kip Anderson's seat earlier this month -- says he supports sharing as long as both districts are benefiting.
"If one side is benefiting disproportionately, then that's not sustainable, that's not something that we can all agree to," said Smith. "I would love to see Essex share with us, just given their proximity. There's a lot of pride in Essex -- understandably so. Everyone is looking out for their own kids and their own community first, so I'd love to continue working with them and hopefully coming to an arrangement. But, it's got to be mutually beneficial."
Likewise, Darrin Bouray says sharing is a great tool for school districts but says the kids must be put first.
"I think sharing benefits for multiple reasons, but once again it has to be good for the kids," said Bouray. "The students in any school district are first and foremost. As long as the kids are benefiting from it and it can help both school systems, I think it's a good thing. I agree with Dr. Smith, I would like to work with Essex and maybe come to an arrangement on that somewhere down the road to try and get something figured out with them."
Jeff Hiser says he looks at sharing as a way to make up any deficiencies the district may have in program offerings for kids.
"If we do not offer those particular programs, then we must look to share and get the instructors in," said Hiser. "You can see that happening in Essex right now. They are sharing with Red Oak and Stanton in different things. I also would like to see us offer a hand to Essex and work together. I know the kids all run together, so it's just a matter of working together as a community."
Steven Martin -- a 2017 graduate of the Shenandoah School District -- says sharing creates opportunities for students.
"We've shared sports before with other schools, and we've also shared different programs throughout," said Martin. "From a student aspect, there's no change. Those guys are basically just like your brothers. You're running with them, you're right there with them the whole time. Ultimately, if we could get Essex to meet us in an arrangement, then I think it will benefit both of us because there are a lot of good possibilities."
The four candidates are running to fill two seats on the board. Anderson resigned his seat in September, while Greg Ritchey declined to run for reelection. The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is Friday and you can vote in-person at auditor's offices through Monday, November 4th. Polls are open on Tuesday, November 5th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can hear the full forum with the school board candidates below.