(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are hoping for good turnouts at two public meetings this evening outlining the district's bond issue referendum.
Information meetings on the district's $14.7 million bond issue take place at 5 p.m. at Leisure Hall in Farragut, and at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she hopes voters attend the meeting, in order to learn more about the referendum on the ballot for Super Vote I November 5th.
"We're encouraging people to be informed," said Nelson, "to make good decisions, to ask questions, and to learn more about it. Obviously we believe it's a good, solid plan that we're prepared to move forward, and we need the public to come alongside us to make the decision on November 5th."
School officials and Invest to Grow Success sponsor the meetings. Comprised of up to 20 members, Invest to Grow Success has launched a full court press in pushing for the bond issue's passage.
"They have a nice-sized group, and contacts beyond that," she said. "They're really working to get information out about the bond issue, and inform people about their desire to get that bond issue passed. They have been out in parades, they have put out some information on Facebook, and they are trying to get that information out to the public, as well."
If approved by a 60% supermajority, the bond issue would cover renovations at Shenandoah High School, including a Career Technical Education, or CTE expansion, a new gym/fitness center and repurposing the high school's classrooms for STEM-based programming. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.