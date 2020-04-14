(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are making good on a promise to reduce taxes.
At its regular meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved the district's budget for fiscal year 2021. Included in the budget is a property tax asking of $12.85 per thousand dollars valuation. That's down from the current fiscal year's levy of $14.90 per thousand. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the lower tax rate was a promise made--and promise kept--to residents.
"We had a significant drop in the levy," said Nelson, "something we had promised we would do at the point when we were advertising the bond issue. We really felt it was important to continue to follow through on our commitment to lower it by at least a dollar, and we were able to do more than that. So, we did. We felt it was important to do, and felt it was a good message to send back that we're making good, responsible financial decisions for the community."
Nelson says the fact that the bond issue from the K-through-8th Grade Building's construction was paid off was a big factor in the lower tax rate.
In other business, the board by a 4-to-1 vote approved the district's calendar for the 2020-21 school year. August 26th is next school year's first day for students, with the last day being May 21st, 2021--provided there's no snow days. Nelson says the elimination of a week-long spring break allows for an early ending to the school year.
"This year, we're scheduled to go until June 3rd," she said. "We were able to rework our calendar a little bit. We pulled out the spring break--we're not going to Washington D.C. or a Disney trip next year. So, that allowed us to be a little bit more flexible with our calendar."
Nelson says the calendar allows for an extra 80 hours of instruction. The state requirement is 1,080 hours. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote.