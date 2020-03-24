(Shenandoah) -- School buildings may be closed, but some services continue for students in the Shenandoah School District.
Recognizing that some students still need food during the coronavirus crisis, school officials launched a "Grab-N-Go" meal service Monday. Consisting of a lunch for the day, and breakfast for the following, the meals are being made available via school vehicles arriving at 10 locations in the district in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says she hopes the response grows following Monday's inaugural run.
"It went well in the sense that we were organized, prepared, we had meals ready to go," said Nelson. "We had drivers that were ready to deliver the meals to students. It's probably a little early to know how successful it's going to be. We did have about 30 students. We anticipate that number will grow, as families are not able to access the school program in any other way for the next three weeks.
"We're hoping that it grows. We'll continue to advertise a little bit more about that, and make sure that it's available to the community," she added.
Meals are available to children ages 1-to-18 at no cost. However, the child must be present to receive the meals. More information on the Shenandoah School District's Grab-N-Go meal service is available from the district's website.