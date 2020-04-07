(Shenandoah) -- One of the most unusual parades in recent memory took place in Shenandoah Tuesday afternoon.
The sound of honking horns could be heard throughout the community, as a long caravan of Shenandoah School District staff members took to the streets to briefly reunite with students. Instructors and other staffers took a winding route through town as part of a drive-by parade. Similar to those held in other KMAland districts in recent weeks, the parade's goal was to promote teacher-student interaction, while practicing social distancing at the same time. Signs saying, "we miss you" were common on many vehicles--a message send to students standing curbside along the streets.
Schools across Iowa are closed until April 30th under Governor Reynolds' orders to ward off the coronavirus spread across the state. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson sent this message to the district's students and parents.
"I think the first and most important thing is take care of your family," said Nelson. "Keep those emotions in check, be supportive of each other, and encourage each other. Try to be as positive as possible, as it's a difficult time. Take a break when you need to. As far as the rest, I think we've all been told to stay at home--I think that's most important thing we can do right now."
From Shenandoah, the staff motorcade then drove through Imogene, Farragut and Northboro.