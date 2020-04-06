(Shenandoah) -- The remainder of Iowa's school year is still in question following the most recent announcements from Governor Kim Reynolds.
Late last week, Reynolds ordered the state's schools to remain closed through April 30th because of the continuing coronavirus spread across the state. Reynolds' announcement continued the prohibition on students in classrooms past the previous date of April 13th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the governor's announcement was no surprise to anyone.
"She released new information about continuous learning, which I thought was really valid and important," said Nelson. "Talking about voluntary and the possibility of requiring participation. I think those are really important concepts for her to lay out, and directives to lay out. Superintendents and school leaders have been asking a lot of questions. They were providing some of the answers that we were asking for."
Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education gave schools the options of either voluntary or required learning through the end of the month. Nelson says Shenandoah has practiced the voluntary method since the first orders were issued in mid-March.
"We initiated having our teachers provide voluntary lessons, and supports for students and families," she said. "With the new ability to require, there are lot of things that have to be taken into consideration, including how do we make it equitable for all students, and how do we include students who may not have internet access, or how do we include students with special learning needs.
"As we look at our options, we have until the 10th to file a state application to make the decision on which one we are going to select to do," Reynolds added.
Nelson, however, even the voluntary compliance option is not easy, as students don't have the same internet access.
"I think we do have to be realistic, and understand that families are under a lot of stress right now," said Nelson. "Children are under a lot of stress right now. Families are under a lot of stress right now. I think as we're all working through this together, we've had to adjust our expectations, and have reasonable expectations about what we can require our students to do in situations like this."
Closing schools through April 30th also means all extracurricular activities are canceled through the duration. That includes not only spring sports activities, but also events like Shenandoah High School's prom. Nelson says the high school's graduation ceremonies slated for late May are also in question.
"As far as graduation," she said, "we've not made a determination yet as to how that event will occur. If we're back in session, we'll have to look at how that will be safety done. Maybe graduation looks a little different, but we do want to make sure we honor our seniors in some significant way."
Assuming the COVID-19 situation improves, Nelson says holding graduation during the summer is an option that will be explored. You can hear the full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.