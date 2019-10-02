(Shenandoah) -- Severe weather put the Shenandoah School District's safety procedures to the test Tuesday afternoon.
Tornado warnings were issued for Page County shortly before the districtwide student dismissal time of 3:25 p.m. Photos submitted to KMA News depicted a funnel cloud south of Shenandoah--one clearly visible from the high school and K-8 Building. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the district took action after monitoring the latest weather developments.
"We'd been following that quite closely throughout the day," said Nelson. "We were connecting with EMS in Page County, asking for their input as we're making decisions. Ultimately, we decided once that warning hits, and it's local, you really need to go into shelter. So, we did. We evacuated our students to the FEMA or the wrestling room at the high school, areas of the K-8 Building, and even the basement of Logan (the district's administrative offices). That's a lovely location for a shelter, but that's what we needed to do."
Students were kept at all buildings until 4:15 p.m.--about 50 minutes past the usual dismissal time--until warnings expired. Nelson says parental notifications were delayed in order to ensure student safety.
"You know, our primary focus was on student safety, staff safety, and getting that message out to parents," she said. "Unfortunately, that message went out a little late to parents that we were delaying the actual dismissal of students until 4:15. We focused in on getting our students to shelter first, and then we made that notification to parents. We really appreciated everyone's cooperation. A lot of decisions were made quickly, and different things were happening."
Nelson says the wrestling/safe room constructed next to the high school has benefited the district.
"You know, a safe room is a wonderful asset for the district and community to have available," said Nelson. "It's a really structurally strong facility where people can go, and find shelter and be safe. We're very fortunate that anytime we've had to evacuate for bad weather, it's been available for us over the last several years. It was a very good investment that the district made that was supported using funds from the federal government, as well."
The superintendent says school officials will review safety procedures in light of Tuesday's developments.
"We always step back after every event, and review what's happened," she said, "what we can do better, what feedback was received that was followed, what feedback was suggested on how we can do things better. Those conversations are underway, and that's what we do, because that's how we get better at managing those situations."
While no touchdown was reported near the high school or K-8 building, storm spotters later reported a tornado on the ground three miles east of Shenandoah. No damage was reported.