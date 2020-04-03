(Shenandoah) — Teachers and staff from the Shenandoah Community School District are hosting a spirit parade Tuesday afternoon.
The parade was originally scheduled to be held Friday, however, inclement weather throughout the region postponed the event. School officials say the parade will now go on as planned this Tuesday at 1 p.m. with a goal of providing student-teacher interaction while practicing social distancing.
Michelle Birt is the mother of Shenandoah senior Conner Birt. She tells KMA News that her and other parents in the district are hoping district families decorate windows or put up any type of displays that showcase school spirit.
“I don’t think it just necessarily has to be just a window,” Michelle said. “I just think it’s good morale for the kids to have anything that recognizes your students whether they are in art or band. I just thought it might be nice for the kids to connect that way.”
Birt adds she has put together a school spirit display outside her family’s home for her son Conner.
“Sometimes it’s a little sad being a mom knowing that they are missing out,” she said. “And so I thought this might be something to take my mind off of it.”
Tuesday’s parade will make its way through Shenandoah with other scheduled swings through the communities of Imogene, Farragut, and Northboro. During the parade, staff members will stay in their vehicles and wave at families. The district asks everyone to be responsible and follow social distancing guidelines.