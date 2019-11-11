(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are still pouring through the just-released results of the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress.
But at first glance, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is pleased with the district’s performance in the first-ever assessments. Students were tested for proficiency in math and English language arts in grades 3 through 11, and in science in grades 5, 8 and 11 back in March. Sharing preliminary results at Monday’s regular Shenandoah School Board meeting, Nelson says Shenandoah generally outperformed statewide average in all but two grades.
“What’s really encouraging to see,” said Nelson, “is that we performed really quite well in our first time around. And, in most situations, we met or exceeded state average of the number of students who are considered proficient on that assessment.”
For example, in 3rd grade, only 31% of Shenandoah students were considered not yet proficient in language arts. That’s 4% better than the statewide average. Likewise, only 22% of Shenandoah students were not yet proficient in math, versus 28% statewide. The trend of Shenandoah exceeding statewide average continues in 4th grade. In 5th grade, however, 41% of Shenandoah students were not yet math proficient, as compared with 30% statewide.
“Why that occurs is really what we, as a district, need to do next,” said Nelson. “We need to dig into that, and find the reasons, look at how we can adjust the curriculum, or maybe just understand why the test looks different, or why it performed different.”
Generally, students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade equaled or exceeded statewide scores. Another gap, however, comes in 9th grade, with less-than-proficient scores in both language arts and math.
“Similar to 5th grade math, 9th grade did not have its best testing cycle,” she said. “They had a dip in the performance where we definitely were below statewide average in both language arts and math. We’ll have to look at why that is in that particular grade level—which is interesting, because when you at 10th and 11th grade that followed, we really did increase our performance.”
Both the 10th and 11th grades outperformed statewide scores. In fact, only 11% of Shenandoah 11th graders were not yet proficient in math, while 33% were not yet proficient statewide. Nelson, however, warned board members not to read too much into the scores, as compared to the yet-to-be released state report card from Iowa Department of Education—which places districts into different levels of performance.
“They haven’t really decided what to do with those cut scores that places you into the different categories of performance quite yet,” said the superintendent. “They caution all of us it that may look different, just because the tests looked different. So, while we always hope those reports make you look pretty, and that there’s a nice golden star there, they cautioned us that the changes in the cut scores may affect us.
“The good news is we outperformed many of the districts in the state, so that should help us with those rankings,” Nelson added.
Developed by the Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa in collaboration with Iowa educators, the ISASP replaced the former Iowa Assessments. ISASP official say the new test better reflects what is being taught in classrooms, because it is more aligned with the state’s academic standards.