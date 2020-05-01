(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Park and Recreation officials say the fates of the city's summer youth sports programs and swimming season are still undecided.
Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News his department, like others, are waiting for further directions from the state before scheduling youth baseball, softball, tennis and other activities. While Governor Kim Reynolds' public health measures announced Monday allow recreation centers to reopen under certain restrictions, Tiemeyer says outside activities of 10 people or more are still prohibited under coronavirus-based guidelines.
"As of right now, the governor is allowing activities," said Tiemeyer, "but, they must remain under groups of 10 people. You can't exactly field a baseball field with anything less than 10. so, we're just going to keep waiting, and listening to the recommendations of the governor. Hopefully, in late May, early June, we can start opening up, and have some of these regular programs, again."
Tiemeyer says the window for making a final decision for this summer is tight, considering the schedules of not only high school students, but elementary and middle school students, as well.
"Obviously, as things start opening back up," he said, "people are going to want to be vacationing in late July-early August, just to get out, get away, get away from their house a few days. So, we're just going to keep an eye on it, and try to get somewhat of a normal season, if we can.
"If not, it's sad to say that there could be no baseball, no softball. Let's home it doesn't come to that," Tiemeyer added.
Likewise, Tiemeyer says his department is slow-playing the Wilson Aquatic Center's 2020 season, which typically begins Memorial Day and runs through mid-August. Current social distancing regulations prohibiting pools from opening until May 15th. Tiemeyer says a shorter swimming season would impact the pool's revenues.
"If there's a sense that we have to cut down the overall amount of days that our pool can be open," he said, "that's a significant loss of revenue. Like I've said many times, no public pool in Iowa comes out in the black. That's something we do that does lose money every year, just because of the amount it takes to keep it operating, to keep it fully staffed, keep safety protocol at its highest that it can. There is a drop dead point to where we go past that deadline, we probably won't be able to open."
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved the park and rec board's request to solicit bids for painting and other pool repairs. Currently scheduled for the fall, Tiemeyer says repair work could be moved up if the pool isn't filled this summer. Tiemeyer made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.