(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah ninth grade history students attended the Shenandoah Rotary Club's meeting Tuesday afternoon to present their recently produced video tribute for the fallen Sullivan brothers of Waterloo.
Freshman Amelia Mattes talked about how the class learned from social studies instructor Kyan Kirkholm the history of the five Sullivan brothers who died in World War II while serving together on the USS Juneau. After they completed the Sullivan unit, classmates began producing a video tribute to send to Kelly Sullivan, who is the granddaughter of Al Sullivan.
"Al was the only Sullivan brother to have a wife," Mattes said. "He was married to Katherine Mary and they had a child, Jimmy, who later had his own child named Kelly Sullivan. This year they made brochures in honor of the Sullivans. In this video, Kaitlyn (Widger) plays the piano and sings the song "We Remember" by Steven Chapman, while a tribute to the Sullivans is playing behind her that was created by Julianna (Stogdill) and myself. Technical support was done by Paige (Gleason) and Sydney (Edwards)."
Fellow freshman Kaitlyn Widger says the class has received a positive response since creating the video.
"We emailed this video to Kelly," Widger said. "Mr. Kirkholm told me that usually when we email these things to her, it takes her a couple of days to respond because she is a busy teacher. However, she responded within an hour and said really simple things, but something that really stood out was the video made her cry and that she really enjoyed it."
Rotary Club member Mace Hensen says he was touched by the video when he first saw it, and decided he wanted to see if he could find a way to have the class present the tribute to not only the rotary club, but to the Grout Museum District in Waterloo.
"Knowing some of the people I knew in Waterloo, I contacted a couple of them and they gave me the information of the lady who runs the Grout Museum District," Hensen said. "In June they have their annual fundraising gala at the museum for the museum district. Our students here in Shenandoah have been invited to present their tribute live for that gala in June."
Hensen adds several businesses and community members have been pitching in donations to help fund the students' upcoming trip.
"My thought and my dream would be that these kids get to go up there with no cost to them or their parents," Hensen said. "I started contacting some businesses around Shenandoah and have had a number of people jump in and say they will help. My wife and I are sponsors at $100. Lashier, Bonefas, Baldwin & Company are helping us, the Imogene Emerald Isle, Select Motors, Little Waite Lanes, Shenandoah Medical Center, and Shenandoah Inn & Suites have all contributed $100 to send these girls to Waterloo."
The five Sullivan brothers include George Thomas, Francis Henry, Joseph Eugene, Madison Abel, and Albert Leo. The students a part of the project are Julianna Stogdill, Amelia Mattes, Sydney Edwards, Paige Gleason, and Kaitlyn Widger.