(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah officials have hired an engineer for an upcoming project at the city’s airport.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the council unanimously approved an agreement with McClure Engineering for services related to two upgrades at Shenandoah Municipal Airport. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the project involves construction of a new hangar.
"For about the last six or seven years, the airport has been applying to the Iowa Department of Transportation for some grant funding to build a new hangar," said Lyman. "We finally got to the top of the list and were awarded two grants: one for the concrete work and one for the actual physical hangar itself."
The agreement allows McClure to begin design and solicitation of bids for the project. Additionally, the council set a public hearing for October 22nd for the rezoning of property at 2041 A Avenue — the site of a new Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
"It is currently zoned residential," said Lyman. "The planning and zoning commission met and recommended that it be changed at the request of the property owners to residential office, which would allow the operation of the clinic. The council heard that and supported it (in August), but we forgot to set the public hearing for that, so we are cleaning up that piece of business. We'll have that public hearing at our next meeting on October 22nd."
In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved the sale of city-owned property at 204 East Valley to Jerry and Gailain Kellison for $500.
”This was a property that the city had torn down a building several years back," said Lyman. "We have since been mowing and had always intended to get it back on the tax rolls. The Kellisons live right next door, so I believe their plan is to extend their yard and fence it in."