(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club is gearing up for its annual golf fundraiser.
Players, donors and corporate sponsored are still needed for the tournament that takes place on Saturday, August 3rd at the American Legion Country Club in Shenandoah. All of the contributions will support the athletic programs in the Shenandoah Community School District.
Booster Club President, Benne Rogers stated, "The Shenandoah Booster Club has been an instrumental part of Shenandoah athletic programs for many, many years. Over the past few years, the Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club has provided our student athletes with a new scoreboard at the football field, updated weight equipment in our high school weight room, a shooting machine for the basketball programs, new speaker system in the gymnasium, expansion of the cross country course, and several other projects supporting our teams, players, and coaches."
The tournament is a four-player scramble with several contests and prizes on the course. Lunch and beverages will be served on the course prior to the shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call the country club at (712) 246-3308.