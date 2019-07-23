(Shenandoah) -- A fundraiser golf tournament to support Shenandoah athletic programs takes place early next month.
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club holds its annual fundraiser event Saturday, August 3rd at the American Legion Country Club. Booster Club member Ryan Spiegel says the organization provides support for every athletic program in the Shenandoah Community School District.
"The Booster Club is formed to provide the Shenandoah Athletic Department with supplemental funding for the school's athletic programs," said Spiegel. "We help each of the programs out. One-hundred percent of the funds that we raise go right back to those individual programs."
Adam Van Der Vliet is another member of the booster club. He says the clubs relies on donations and fundraisers to be able to help out the school system.
"We use business memberships, individual memberships, in the summer you might see us out at baseball/softball concession stands -- I think we did over 60 games this year -- our golf tournament and discount card sales that will be coming out in a month or so," said Van Der Vliet.
Over the years, Spiegel says the booster club has helped out the school's athletic department with a number of large purchases.
"The big one is the football scoreboard," said Spiegel. "When you're driving down Anna Crose, you can see the big piece of the football field, which we thank our business donors for that. We've also helped with weightroom equipment. We've got a netting that goes down in the gymnasium that divides up the basketball and volleyball courts so we can have multiple events at one time -- that really helps out for our youth sports. We bought pitching machines for the baseball and softball complex. For tennis, we help out with the rackets and trying to re-string them every year. I really don't think there is a sport we don't touch."
Registration for the four-person scramble golf tournament is $200 per team, which includes lunch. For more information or to register, call the American Legion Country Club at (712) 246-3308.
Spiegel and Van Der Vliet were recent guests on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear their full interview below.