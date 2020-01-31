(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is hosting its annual Chocolate Walk this coming Thursday, February 6th.
Attendees will start at the Depot Restaurant where they will pick up a free valentine wine glass and sample wines. People are then encourage to walk to participating chamber businesses to enjoy plenty of treats and surprises.
Prize drawings will be held again this year, with all entries due back at the Depot by 7:30 p.m. Prizes include chocolate flowers, $250 in chamber gift certificates, Legacy 3 movie tickets, gift cards, a Shenandoah Inn & Suites hotel stay, dinner and much more.
The Chocolate Walk begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 7. For a full list of participating chamber businesses, contact the chamber office at 712-246-3455.
Shelly Warner, marketing director for the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, will join KMA's "Morning Routine" show Monday at 8:20 to talk more about the event. You can hear the live interview on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1, and online at kmaland.com.