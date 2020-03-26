(Shenandoah) -- With the first positive COVID-19 case in Page County, the city of Shenandoah has closed all of its public buildings until further notice.
On Wednesday, Mayor Dick Hunt signed a proclamation that will keep essential city services operating, but public access to city hall and other city buildings is not allowed. City officials say utility payments are still due on April 3rd and can be paid online, by mailing to 500 West Clarinda Avenue or through the drop box in front of city hall.
For assistance, the public is urged to contact specific departments. You can also contact city hall at (712) 246-1213 to be directed to the correct department.
The full list of department phone numbers is listed below.