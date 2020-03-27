(Shenandoah) -- Playgrounds in Shenandoah are being shut down in an effort to protect the community.
Shenandoah Parks and Recreation made the announcement Friday that all city playgrounds will be closed, saying that there is evidence novel coronavirus can live on steel and plastic surfaces for days. While the playgrounds are closed, city parks themselves remain open. City basketball hoops and courts are also open and users are encouraged to use their own ball. Any city trails and the golf course both remain open, as well.
Anyone with questions can contact the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department at (712) 246-1213.