(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters in Shenandoah battled two blazes this week in separate incidents.
Fire Chief Ron Weston says crews were dispatched Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. to a structure fire at 903 West Valley. Weston says the fire was located on an enclosed front porch and had burned through an exterior wall into a basement. Crews cut burnt parts of the structure away and extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials and no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, Weston says crews were called to 107 Lincoln Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a couch on fire in the back yard. Weston says firefighters found a trash pile on fire near the alley, which they quickly extinguished to prevent spreading. Crews were on scene for approximately 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.