(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters battled a dryer fire at a local ethanol plant Tuesday.
Shenandoah Fire Chief Ron Weston tells KMA News crews were called to Green Plains just before 9:30 a.m. Authorities say a fire started in a dryer used by the facility to remove moisture from an ethanol by-product. Weston says the by-product overheated and ignited.
The fire was contained to the dryer and was extinguished by firefighters and Green Plains staff. Crews were on scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours. Red Oak Fire was called for additional aerial support, but was not needed. No injuries were reported.