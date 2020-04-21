(Ames) — A local family is being honored by Iowa State University for their strong ties to the institution.
As part of it annual Family Weekend, ISU has selected the Fichter family of Shenandoah as its 2020 Family of the Year. The family includes Corby and Jean, as well as their children Adam and wife Marissa, Austin and wife Jourdan and Heidi and fiancé Chris Mandt. Every member fo the family has attended ISU, as well as over 25 extended family members over four generations — dating back to 1917.
Various members of the family have been involved in the Homecoming Central Committee, FarmHouse Fraternity, The Salt Company, Dance Marathon, ISU Club Baseball, Greek Week, Cardinal Key, VEISHEA and study abroad experiences in their time at the university. The Fichter family also enjoys attending Cyclone football and basketball games together every year.