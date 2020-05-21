(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer's Market is slated to begin June 3rd at Priest Park.
The market's season will take place on Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m until October 14th.
Mary Lou Wolhoy, Chairperson for the Shenandoah Garden City Farmer's Market, says the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for organizers and vendors, but they're adapting.
"Usually we crowd under the gazebo," Wolhoy said, "This year we will be spread out so we can practice social distancing. We will have hand sanitizer at our tables and will be wearing masks."
Customers are advised not to handle merchandise and refrain from touching produce.
Vendors wishing to set up at Priest Park will not be charged a fee.
"The city did this quite a few years ago to encourage vendors to set up," Wolhoy said. "So we welcome new vendors."
Any vendors wishing to participate must sign the proper paperwork including a pesticide affidavit and waiver of responsibility.
Anyone wishing for more information can contact Wolhoy at either 712-542-5289 or 712-303-0100.
Wolhoy made her comments on Thursday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview with Wolhoy can be heard below.