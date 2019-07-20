(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Fire and Rescue was paged to a structure fire at Valley View Apartments Friday afternoon.
Shenandoah Fire Chief Ron Weston tells KMA News the call came in at 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire on the balcony of a third floor apartment. After further investigation, it was determined the fire had burned through the exterior wall and was beginning to burn the floor trusses between the second and third floors.
Weston says sections of ceiling had to be removed from a second floor apartment to access the fire. Both apartments are considered uninhabitable until repairs are made. All occupants of the apartment building evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately one and a half hours. Weston adds that Shenandoah Fire and Rescue later responded to a call at Shenandoah Medical Center's Wellness Center at 5 p.m. He says that ended up being a false alarm.