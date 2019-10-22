(Shenandoah) -- A local group supporting Shenandoah's public library is hosting its annual book sale fundraiser.
The Friends of the Library in Shenandoah will host the annual event Saturday, October 26th and Monday, October 28th from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Library Director Carrie Falk says the public can donate used books for the sale this week.
"During regular library hours, which is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Thursday we are open until 9 p.m., we will accept all items for the book sale," said Falk. "There are a few things that we aren't going to be taking. We will not take Reader's Digest condensed novels, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Those just don't sell well and we end up having to discard those, so it's just easier not to take those in. People are welcome to bring stuff down all week."
Falk says books will be on sale for a great price.
"Hardcover -- which is everything except children's books -- are going to be 75 cents each, and every third hardback that you pick up is free," said Falk. "Paperback books -- everything but children's -- are 50 cents each, and every third paperback book is free. Children's books, magazines, audio books, CDs and movies are 25 cents each, and every third such item is free. We price children's books a little cheaper because really the goal of the friends is to get books in the hands of kids and be able to spread that."
In addition, Falk says on Monday you can buy books for a bulk discount.
"You can fill a Friends-provided sack for $2, so it's $2 for a bag of books, which is a great deal," said Falk. "One of the other things that you can do is purchase and fill one of the Friends canvas library book bags for $10, so it's $10 for the bag and the books are all free. You can also buy a Friends t-shirt for $12 each and those are available during the book sale."
Proceeds from the event go to the Friends of the Library. Falk says the group uses the funds to support a variety of library programs.
"We are incredibly thankful for all the volunteers for all the things they do to help us out during the year," said Falk. "The funds that they raise from this go to help out library programs, summer reading program prizes and presenters and performers for summer reading program. The Friends do a lot of stuff for the library."
For more information on the sale, call the library at (712) 246-2315.
Falk was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Program. You can hear the full interview below.